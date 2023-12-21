WWE veteran explains why The Bloodline has "never ever ever" appealed to him (Exclusive)

Despite The Bloodline being one of the most eye-grabbing storylines for WWE fans in the recent years, a veteran has proclaimed his disinterest in the plot.

The story of Roman Reigns' rise to The Head of the Table and The Tribal Chief has captured the attention of the pro-wrestling community over the last few years. The storyline then developed to include Sami Zayn's introduction to the faction, and an ensuing civil war of sorts which ultimatley led to Jey Uso leaving the group.

Surprisingly, all these developments have failed to impress Vince Russo. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, the former WWE employee stated:

"This is me. Bro, The Bloodline has never, ever, ever been over with me. Ever... I think a lot of it has to do with, first of all, The Usos have been around forever. It's not like they just introduced The Usos and they are cousins of Roman. They've been around forever... So there was nothing new there. Then to me, Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn in that role with Uce was just a joke. I am gonna relate it to the bar has been so freaking lowered that everybody thought this Bloodline was so over. I never ever, ever felt that way." [4:15 onwards]

Roman Reigns will not be taken down just yet in WWE, according to Hall of Famer

While NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter believed that the final chapter of The Bloodline will have The Tribal Chief being defeated, he also thought that now was not the time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter touched upon the topic of pay-offs when it comes to The Bloodline's storyline. He stated that WWE was simply not ready to end the chapter yet.

"I see the end with somebody beating Roman Reigns, but I don't think the WWE is ready to do that yet." [27:13 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Roman Reigns in the future.

