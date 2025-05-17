  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE veteran exposes huge oversight during SmackDown match featuring #DIY: "Can we not make something up?" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran exposes huge oversight during SmackDown match featuring #DIY: "Can we not make something up?" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified May 17, 2025 15:20 GMT
#DIY were in action on SmackDown this week [Image: WWE.com]
#DIY were in action on SmackDown this week [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about an interesting oversight on the part of the company during SmackDown. This happened when #DIY faced Fraxiom this week.

Ad

After a major win over the Street Profits, Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. #DIY fought hard and used every underhanded tactic, but fell to the excellent tag team strategy of Fraxiom.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that when #DIY were being announced, WWE billed them at 407 lbs. He questioned why the creative team billed them at a higher weight class. He felt this was ridiculous, and WWE should have done a better job of announcing the team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Did you guys pick this up? When Fraxiom wrestled #DIY, during that match, did you hear the combined weight of #DIY? 407 lbs. Can we not lie? Like seriously, bro, 407 lbs for two guys. Can we not make something up?" [From 11:00 onwards]
youtube-cover
Ad

#DIY lost on SmackDown this week but started a post-match beatdown on Fraxiom. The Motor City Machine Guns showed up and drove away Ciampa and Gargano to stand tall at the end of the segment.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications