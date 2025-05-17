WWE veteran exposes huge oversight during SmackDown match featuring #DIY: "Can we not make something up?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about an interesting oversight on the part of the company during SmackDown. This happened when #DIY faced Fraxiom this week.
After a major win over the Street Profits, Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. #DIY fought hard and used every underhanded tactic, but fell to the excellent tag team strategy of Fraxiom.
During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that when #DIY were being announced, WWE billed them at 407 lbs. He questioned why the creative team billed them at a higher weight class. He felt this was ridiculous, and WWE should have done a better job of announcing the team.
"Did you guys pick this up? When Fraxiom wrestled #DIY, during that match, did you hear the combined weight of #DIY? 407 lbs. Can we not lie? Like seriously, bro, 407 lbs for two guys. Can we not make something up?" [From 11:00 onwards]
#DIY lost on SmackDown this week but started a post-match beatdown on Fraxiom. The Motor City Machine Guns showed up and drove away Ciampa and Gargano to stand tall at the end of the segment.
