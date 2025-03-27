WWE veteran exposes John Cena’s true heel persona after RAW promo: "Look how comfortable he is" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently spoke about John Cena's recent promo. The star recently bashed the WWE Universe during his promos on RAW.

The Cenation Leader was in a grave mood this past week as he started the show. He went on a verbal tirade against the fans, blaming them for bullying him and forcing him to be something he didn't want to be. He even gloated about verbally destroying a child in the audience wearing his merchandise.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy reiterated that John Cena was a heel in real life. The Hall of Famer noted that Cena looked so comfortable as a heel. He also felt Cena was doing a great job of pulling off the character week after week on TV.

"Think about this. Look how comfortable he is." He continued, "He's doing a great job, man. That's all I can tell you." [From 4:30 onwards]

John Cena is getting ready to win the elusive 17th World Title at WrestleMania. During his promo, he even compared himself to legendary wrestler Ric Flair, claiming that fans would forget the Nature Boy after he won the title for a record 17th time in his career.

