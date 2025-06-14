WWE veteran exposes Triple H's lies in epic rant: "How dare he insult my intelligence?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo blasted Triple H for a total blunder with Ron Killings. The Game was exposed for his comments surrounding the release of the 54-year-old star.

During the post-Money in the Bank presser, Hunter detailed that Truth's release was all part of the storyline. However, Ron Killings and his son later confirmed on social media that it was not a work. This led to speculations in the wrestling world about why Hunter would lie about the situation.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo blamed Triple H for the whole fiasco. He claimed that the Chief Content Officer didn't foresee that lying would have such huge ramifications. Vince stated that Hunter had to tell the truth: releasing Truth was a business decision, and they brought him back because of the massive outcry from the fans. The veteran writer felt The Game was just insulting the viewers by blatantly lying to them that it was all part of the show.

"First of all, I'm gonna lay it all on Triple H, and how dare he insult my intelligence?" He added, "Here's the problem. I swear to God, Mac. This really is how stupid Triple H is. He doesn't understand the ramifications of lying. All you had to say was, 'You know, we made a business decision. We had to cut salaries. Ron Killings has been here for 19 years. He gave us a great 20 years in the business.' It was nothing but a business decision, and then put the fans over, even though you're making a huge mistake listening to them. That's why you brought him back. Triple H wants to be beloved by the marks. When there was such a backlash with that, immediately they're bringing him back. Then he goes out and lies about it." [3:55 onwards]

Ron Killings is now back on the main roster and strongly entrenched in a storyline with John Cena. In fact, the star attacked Cena this week on SmackDown, leading to General Manager Nick Aldis making a match official between the two stars for next week.

