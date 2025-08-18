WWE veteran exposes Triple H with shocking claims on popular talent's exit - "Hunter did not want him" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Triple H. He targeted the Chief Content Officer over the Karrion Kross situation.

Kross' contract expired after SummerSlam and was not picked up by the WWE. The star publicly made it clear that it wasn't an angle and he was done with the company. He also revealed that WWE offered him a new deal for 24 hours, but it was rescinded shortly thereafter. Kross also mentioned that he had no direct communication with Triple H during the negotiations.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo was extremely cynical of the way WWE handled the situation. He claimed that WWE would have negotiated Kross' contract well in advance if they wanted him on the roster. The veteran writer noted that Triple H and Co. put out an offer at the last moment just to convince the fans that they had given him a deal.

"If they want a talent, and they know a talent's contract is up, bro, you start renegotiating that deal six months out. You start renegotiating that deal three months out. The fact that they didn't start renegotiating with Karrion Kross three months out tells you Hunter did not want him. It is perfectly clear," Russo said. "So what does Hunter do? At the 12th hour, he makes an offer. So the beloved internet wrestling community knows I made him an offer. We made him an offer. We wanted him here. But the second Kross asks a legitimate question, how do you get to this? That's it. Offer off the table. I mean, bro, that's exactly what took place here." [3:07 onwards]

Whether Triple H’s decision to let go of Kross was calculated business or poor talent management, the situation has sparked debate about how WWE handles contract negotiations.

