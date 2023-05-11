WWE veteran eyes Rhea Ripley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship

Will Rhea Ripley holding the SmackDown Women's Championship open her up to some exciting challenges?

The Nightmare of The Judgment Day defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. But with Ripley drafted to RAW, does that mean she'll be fending off potential challengers from both brands over the next several months?

No decisions have been made regarding the fate of the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships being on different brands. However, it certainly opens up the potential for WWE to do something out of the box this year.

When a member of the WWE Universe recently suggested that Mia Yim of The OC could be the next SmackDown Women's Champion, Yim didn't rule it out and teased that it could happen. She tweeted out:

"Never say never *smiling face with horns emoji*," Mia Yim said in a tweet.

How will WWE handle the current title situation with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair?

With women like Mia Yim wanting to challenge for the championship representing their brand, it puts WWE in an interesting predicament.

The last time the company swapped champions in the WWE Draft, they had Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch exchange championships in the middle of the ring. This not only didn't sit well with the fanbase, it also muddies up the lineage of both titles.

WWE should approach this situation differently this year and allow Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair to appear across RAW and SmackDown this year until they drop their respective championships.

What are your thoughts on Mia Yim potentially challenging Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship? Do you think Ripley and Belair should be allowed to appear on both shows as long as they hold the other brand's title? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

