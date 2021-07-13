"What are you guys thinking?" - WWE veteran not a fan of Drew McIntyre-Jinder Mahal storyline [Exclusive]

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is currently embroiled in a feud with former 3MB stablemate Jinder Mahal.

On last week's edition of WWE RAW, we saw Jinder Mahal and his cronies steal McIntyre's sword. On this week's episode, we saw that McIntyre had his sword back. We also saw McIntyre destroy Jinder Mahal's prized motorcycle.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on the storyline between McIntyre and Mahal on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and pointed out some of the issues he had with it.

Russo was not a big fan of the storyline and that McIntyre getting his sword back wasn't something that would pop a live crowd:

"The Jinder promo in the ring, and they got the sword, and Drew's got the real sword...that's going to be a big pop? The guy took the sword a week ago, Drew somehow has the sword back and the place is going to erupt? Think about that. We can go down this entire show and think about a live audience. I think there is almost more negative than positive."

Vince Russo pointed out another major issue with what went down on WWE RAW last night

After Drew McIntyre revealed that he had his sword back, he proceeded to destroy Jinder Mahal's bike as Jinder and his cronies stood helpless inside the ring.

Russo was not a fan of the segment and said that Jinder should have immediately sent his boys to the back to try and stop McIntyre and mitigate as much of the damage as possible:

"Let's look at that scene a little bit more. In front of Jinder's eyes, McIntyre's ripping that motorcycle and he doesn't send his guys to the back? All three of us are just going to stand here and watch the guy? What are you guys thinking?" Russo said.

Drew McIntyre is set to be a part of the men's Money In The Bank match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

