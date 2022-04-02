"Don't think Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair even come close" - Veteran feels KO Show must main event WrestleMania 38 Night 1 (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 38 is almost here, and all eyes are on Night One's match order and how WWE will time the two-day event.

WWE officials have discussed the SmackDown Women's Championship match and The KO Show as options to close out the show. During this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about why WWE should end the first night with Steve Austin and Kevin Owens' segment.

The WWE veteran noted that Steve Austin's return is one of the most significant drawing factors at this year's WrestleMania, and it's on a whole different level compared to Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match.

"Well, I think the people would be more enthusiastic with the Stone Cold thing at the end because they'd leave happy. Drinking beers and raising hell and it's a fun way to leave. And I don't think Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair even come close to Stone Cold and KO," said Dutch Mantell. [39:45 - 40:10]

Dutch felt that sending fans back home happy after a nostalgic segment featuring The Texas Rattlesnake was WWE's best option.

The former WWE manager also admitted that he would personally hate to follow Stone Cold Steve Austin at the WrestleMania stage.

"But thinking about it, now I think it is a good way to end it because if I went to the show, what am I looking for more than anything?" continued Mantell. "To see Stone Cold after 19 years! So, end it on that. That's the best way you can end because anything that follows that is going to be a downer. I would hate to follow it. If they figure that out, Stone Cold and Kevin Owens will main event, as you said, go last at the show." [40:11 - 40:48]

Dutch Mantell comments on fans possibly leaving after Steve Austin and Kevin Owens' WrestleMania 38 segment

The crowd inside the AT&T stadium is expected to be at its loudest when Steve Austin confronts Owens. Dutch Mantell feels that WWE could be staring at the possibility of burning out its fans by placing The KO Show anywhere before the main event slot.

Mantell stated that Steve Austin and KO's altercation should rightfully headline WrestleMania Saturday:

"That's possible too. After you see Owens and Steve Austin, what's going to follow is a drop-down. It will be a good time to leave, and when I say I'd hate to be in the match because, you know, in WWE, they notice that if people are leaving during your match. So, I'm going to go on record and say, and I think that Owens and Austin would close the night." [41:04 - 41:38]

