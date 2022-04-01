WWE WrestleMania 38 - Ranking the buildup for every match on Night 1

WrestleMania 38 will be the most stupendous two-night event in WWE history. With the biggest superstars in the promotion all on the two-night card, it will be very intriguing to see how everything transpires. The road to Mania has been filled with ups-and-downs with each match varying in the amount of time devoted.

Saturday, April 2nd will be Night 1 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. There will be seven matches with three championships on the line. With all these bouts, it is the talk show segment that has been the main draw for this event.

With eight matches/segments on the card, it will be a compelling night of action that will unfold this Saturday. Just days before the weekend, it seemed like an ideal time to break down the lineup for the first of two nights. In this article, let's rank every match and segment for WrestleMania 38 Night 1.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland w/ Butch - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

There will be plenty of tag team action to enjoy on WrestleMania 38 Night 1. Two thirds of the New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will face the team of Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The two pairs have been feuding for a couple of months now. Things took a turn for the worse when Holland accidentally dropped Big E on his neck, causing a serious neck injury for the former WWE Champion.

Xavier Woods was also out of action, but he made his return to get some vengeance and defeated Ridge Holland. This tag team bout should be pretty good with the performers involved. Butch will be in the corner of his friends and could be the difference maker on WrestleMania 38 Night 1.

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogz for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Some more tag team action will have the SmackDown Tag Team Championships up for grabs. The Usos will defend their gold against the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogz. The issue has been ongoing over the past few weeks, with Boogz defeating Jey Uso to give them their shot.

Nakamura also gained a win over Jimmy Uso along the way. However, there seems to be a lack of story heading into WrestleMania 38 Night 1. It should be a fun match based on the performers, but it just doesn't have the interest to make it feel WrestleMania worthy.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin have been at each other's throats since December when Corbin and Madcap Moss tried stealing his sword Angela. This led to McIntyre defeating Moss at WWE Day 1, but Corbin and Moss placed Drew on the shelf with a neck injury. McIntyre returned in the Men's Royal Rumble Match to eliminate both men.

Happy Corbin has been undefeated since his change to his "Happy" persona, so it makes this showdown intriguing. Will Drew McIntyre end his streak or will Corbin continue to roll? WWE hasn't done the best job in making this a compelling feud or matchup that fans will look forward to at WrestleMania 38 Night 1.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

The Miz will once again be in a tag team match featuring a celebrity at WrestleMania after his loss against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest last year. However, this year will see the A-Lister team up with social media star Logan Paul to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Prior to Elimination Chamber, the Mysterios were using numbers to get the advantage, so The Miz reached out to fellow Cleveland native Logan Paul to join forces to take down the father and son. The duo have done a strong job in putting heat on themselves against the Mysterios, but it still isn't the most interesting matchup.

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and last eliminated SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Rousey then chose Flair to face at WrestleMania 38. This is a rematch from Survivor Series 2018 where Charlotte used a kendo stick to give Rousey the biggest beating of her WWE run.

Now, four years later, these two women have built up a rivalry based on their signature submissions. Flair is known for her Figure 8 who has given her some of the biggest wins of her career, while Rousey has made a living breaking arms in MMA and now WWE. It will be a battle of who will tap out first at WrestleMania 38 Night 2, but the two women have been polarizing on the mic and led to disinterest.

Seth Rollins vs. An opponent of Mr. McMahon's choosing - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Despite not having an opponent at the Showcase of the Immortals until five days prior, Seth Rollins has done some of his best work on the Road to WrestleMania 38. He has had some fun encounters with Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, while also doing some fantastic microphone work at the same time. His breakdown two weeks ago led to a meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Mr. McMahon finally gave Rollins what he wanted and granted him a matchup at WrestleMania 38 against an opponent of his choosing that Rollins won't know until he is already in the ring. Rumors and reports have been circulating, saying that Cody Rhodes will be the opponent. Anything besides that might receive a great deal of heat, so the anticipation is high for this one.

The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Kevin Owens felt like all paths to WrestleMania 38 had escaped him. However, he used his weeks of antagonizing the state of Texas to parlay into challenging none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin to be his special guest on the KO Show. Owens has done phenomenal promo work in the leadup.

His parody of Austin on RAW showed just how talented he is as a villain and the weeks since have added heat to make the fans want to see Stone Cold open up a can of whoop ass on KO. The only thing stopping this from taking the top spot is the fact that it hasn't been promoted as a match. Many fans believe a bell will ring for this, but even if it doesn't, this is unquestionably the biggest draw for Night 1.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Becky Lynch returned at SummerSlam 2021 to defeat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. This led to her transformation from The Man to Big Time Becks. Lynch has held championship gold for every active day she has been apart of WWE since winning both main titles back at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Since SummerSlam 2021, Bianca Belair has gone on a journey to make her way back to the top. The EST of WWE was screwed time and time again by Big Time Becks, but she didn't let this stop her. Belair was the sole survivor at Survivor Series and overcame the challenge of Doudrop.

Belair then went on to win the Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Lynch has felt like the fans chose Belair over her and the challenger injuring her throat didn't help those paranoid thoughts. The Champion responded by injuring Belair back, but the latter got the last laugh by cutting Big Time Becks' hair on the go-home show for Mania.

The stage is set for a heated showdown. They are the only two women who have won the main event of WrestleMania. This match has been building for the past seven months and this is the final blowoff. That's why Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair is the best buildup to any match at WrestleMania 38 Night 1.

