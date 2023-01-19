WWE veteran on finding out about his RAW debut match against Triple H

Shelton Benjamin has had a legendary career in WWE. The 47-year-old appeared on WWE's The Bump today to discuss his career as a whole and his personal history on Monday Night RAW as we approach the 30th-anniversary episode this Monday.

The Gold Standard was part of the tag team on SmackDown with Charlie Haas and was drafted to RAW in March 2004 in the draft lottery. It appeared as though WWE had big plans for Benjamin as his first match was against the mighty Triple H, who was leading the Evolution faction at the time.

Benjamin let fans in on exactly when he found out about the move and his Monday night debut.

"I found out Saturday, 'hey, you're going to go to RAW and face Triple H."

With a whirlwind 48 hours notice, he switched brands and began to mold a legendary career for himself to take it to the next level. Benjamin was successful in the match as well, picking up a win via a rollup pin against The King of Kings in the main event.

Who helped Shelton Benjamin prepare for his debut match?

During the interview, The Gold Standard divulged the name of the person who gave him sound advice to prepare for the match against the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"I remember talking to Hurricane and I said, 'Monday, I got to face Triple H and I don't know what I am going to do,' and Hurricane quick-wittedly says 'oh, you don't know what you are going to do?'"

Benjamin was clearly in awe of Triple H during his debut match on the red brand.

"But it didn't happen. We were all expecting it to but once we got there and all the stuff backstage and the interviews. I could not have dreamed that it would have been that magical, I was on cloud nine after that match, it was meant to be. I have to say working with Hunter, especially at that stage of the game, what a learning experience. I learned so much in that one match that I used for years."

Shelton Benjamin has given the WWE Universe several unforgettable moments throughout his tenure on Monday Night RAW and the match itself was just the beginning of his singles run in WWE.

