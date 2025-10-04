WWE veteran furious with Aleister Black’s booking on SmackDown: "Total bullsh*t" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Aleister Black's performance on SmackDown. The star was in a match this week on the blue brand.

Sami Zayn issued the US Title Open Challenge this week and was met by Carmelo Hayes. However, The Miz attacked Hayes, which allowed Aleister Black to emerge as the new challenger. Black and Zayn had a stellar match. Just when Aleister looked poised to hit the Black Mass, Damian Priest showed up at ringside. This distracted the challenger, allowing Sami to hit the Helluva Kick, followed by the Blue Thunderbomb to win.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo was irate with the booking. He argued that Aleister is supposed to be a trained professional wrestler, and just Priest's presence at ringside should not have distracted him. He noted that WWE creative was booking the same angles repeatedly. The veteran writer explained that Black getting distracted by the smallest interruption made him look foolish on TV.

"This is what I mean about this company. They're so ingrained inside the bubble, they don't realize how stupid this sh*t looks. Aleister Black, if he's a competitor, he's not gonna lose his attention because Damian Priest is ringside. This is what I mean. It's the same play over and over again. People want examples when I talk. Guys, here are examples. You got that example right there. Damian Priest is ringside, and that's gonna be enough to distract Black, which is total bullsh*t," Vince said.

After the match, Priest marched up to the ring and attacked Black. He beat up his rival and put him through the announce table, making yet another week in their long-drawn rivalry.

