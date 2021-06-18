WWE veteran busts rumor about Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has rejected rumors of Vince McMahon surrounding himself with "yes" people. Brisco stated that he had several arguments with the WWE Chairman during his 36-year tenure in the company.

Following his retirement from in-ring action, Brisco held a key role backstage as a WWE producer. He then became an on-screen character as one of Vince McMahon's "stooges" during the Attitude Era. He was released by WWE last year as part of their COVID budget cuts.

In a recent conversation with WrestlingInc, Gerald Brisco disagreed with reports that Vince McMahon has people who agree with him around him. He stated that the ones that have worked with McMahon the longest are the ones that disagreed with the WWE Chairman.

“People who have been around [Vince] know this, Vince don’t surround himself with yes people. And I disagreed with him. I had verbal arguments with him because I didn’t agree with a lot of stuff, and he didn’t agree with me. And the guys that stuck around with Vince the longest are guys that disagreed with Vince the most, probably,” Gerald Brisco said. (H/T NoDQ)

Brisco praised WWE's production crew and TV department, saying he learned many things in his 36-year career with the company.

Vince McMahon's close associates in WWE

A few of the backstage staff in WWE have worked under Vince McMahon for a long time. Bruce Prichard, the Executive Director of WWE, has been associated with Vince McMahon since the late 80s. Prichard returned to WWE in 2018 after a decade away from the company and holds a key role backstage.

Michael Hayes transitioned from an in-ring talent to holding an important role backstage in WWE as the Vice President of Creative Writing and Booking. Several former WWE Superstars have also become producers in WWE following their in-ring retirement.

