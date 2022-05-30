"What a major superstar" – WWE veteran on working with Road Dogg's father

WWE veteran Gerald Brisco recently talked about his fellow superstars Bullet Bob and Danny Hodge.

"Bullet" Bob Armstrong was Hall of Famer Road Dogg's father. Bob passed away in August 2020, leaving behind an impeccable legacy in the industry. Road Dogg comes from a family with a rich wrestling background. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 along with the stable D-Generation X.

On the latest edition of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, where Dogg was a special guest, Brisco talked about working with WWE legends Bullet Bob and Danny Hodge. He added that they had an immense following in Oklahoma and Arkansas:

"I kinda equate Bullet Bob with another local hero that I got to break into business with that’d be Danny Hodge. Danny Hodge, of course, was just so over in Oklahoma and Arkansas that entire area that he worked. You're in a car with Bullet Bob man you're a hero just by association, and those two guys were so, so relatable in their time you know both of them are good solid concrete folk that had that country values to them and the people could read and your dad was as genuine as any guy I'd ever come across. And man what a major superstar." (from 6:04 to 6:58)

Road Dogg teases potential return to WWE as a commentator

Road Dogg and his tag team partner, Billy Gunn, had a dominant run in WWE in the tag team division. The duo has been six-time tag team champions during their tenure in WWE.

In 2014, Road Dogg returned to the company working as a writer and trainer at the performance center. He was released earlier this year.

In the same edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Dogg talked about how he is interested in becoming a kickoff show panelist and working as a commentator:

“John, you go back and do those panels and stuff for the WWE, don’t you? Pay-per-views and stuff? I would love to do that, not to try and take a gig away from you. It’s a different challenge. It’s something that I haven’t done. I’d love to do color commentary.” (from 37:13 to 37:36)

With his vast experience in the ring and behind the scenes on the developmental brand, it would be interesting to see the Hall of Famer in a new commentator role.

