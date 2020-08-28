WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong passes away 

As revealed by Brian James AKA Road Dogg on Twitter, the legendary "Bullet" Bob Armstrong has tragically passed away at the age of 80.

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 28, 2020

Popular WWE referee, former wrestler and one of the four sons of Bob Armstrong, Scott Armstrong, also took to Twitter to issue a similar statement as his brother Brian James.

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) August 28, 2020

Here are WWE and IMPACT Wrestling's statements on the sad demise of Bob Armstrong:

WWE is saddened to learn that “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the legendary Armstrong wrestling family, has passed away at age 80.https://t.co/VC0Lzr0RGO — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of "Bullet" Bob Armstrong. We send our condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/jCLsvTtmA3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2020

It was revealed by Scott Armstrong earlier this year that his father had cancer, and the WWE Hall of Famer refused to through treatment.

Today my 80yr old Dad, @WWE Hall of Famer Bullet Bob, asked if he could come over to get a workout! He’s got bone cancer in his ribs, shoulder and prostate and chose not to go through any treatment (his choice)! I put 30lbs on there and he said, “Gimme 100lbs!!! #Motivation 😎 pic.twitter.com/yhfda0AGqA — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) March 25, 2020

"Bullet" Bob Armstrong's legacy in professional Wrestling

"Bullet" Bob Armstrong, real name Joseph James, made his professional wrestling debut back in 1960. He gave up his career as a firefighter to focus on building up his pro wrestling career, and history would suggest that it was the best decision of his life.

Bob Armstrong was a popular name in Alabama and Georgia during the territorial days of professional wrestling. He regularly performed for National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and its countless affiliates during that time.

While Bob Armstrong retired in 1988, he was a semi-retired performer who wrestled his last known match in 2019 against The Assassin for Continental Championship Wrestling (CCW).

Despite his advanced age, Bob Armstrong wrestled sporadically throughout the 2000s, including a TNA stint. Armstrong wrestled for several promotions in and around Georgia between 2010 and 2015. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Bob Armstrong's four sons - Joseph James (Scott Armstrong), Robert James (Brad Armstrong), Steve James (Steve Armstrong), and Brian James (Road Dogg) - all went on to become professional wrestlers.

We at Sportskeeda' extend our condolences to the family and friends of "Bullet" Bob Armstrong. May his soul rest in peace.