"I'm not quite getting him yet" - WWE veteran is not fully behind Karrion Kross' character (Exclusive)

Earlier this month, Karrion Kross returned to WWE and attacked Drew McIntyre in a segment also involving Roman Reigns. Since then, he has been a force to be reckoned with on the blue brand. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently suggested that Kross needs more layers to his character.

During last night's episode of SmackDown, Kross sent a bold message to The Scottish Warrior, stating that he could end all of the latter's progress in a moment. McIntyre is currently preparing to lock horns with Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2022.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell, Rick Ucchino, and Sid Pullar III reviewed AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. During the chat, the former WWE manager shared his thoughts on Kross' latest promo:

"I was confused about the placement of the promo," said Mantell. "I thought it played in an odd spot. It was ok but I think he still- if he's gonna be some kind of character, maybe they just want him to talk they way he's talking. I don't quite see it. I'm not quite getting him yet." [13:29 - 14:08]

Karrion Kross' message to Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

Much of what Kross has relayed to McIntyre recently has been vague and cryptic. However, it can be extracted from his comments that he is not a fan of the former WWE Champion.

The animosity between the two has caught the attention of many fans, who are still trying to figure out how Kross ties into the Reigns vs. McIntyre feud. Here's what the former NXT Champion had to say to The Scottish Warrior on Friday:

"Wow. What a beautiful story about redemption. Congratulations Mr McIntyre. I mean, who knows. Maybe right now really is your time or maybe not. However, take this moment in. Think about it. Feel it. Savour it. Because in reality, at any given moment, I can put my arm through the back of your head and all of your achievements will mean absolutely nothing. Tick Tock," said Kross.

With a promising start upon his return, it will be interesting to see how Kross will potentially progress on the company's main roster in the coming months.

