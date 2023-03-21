WWE veteran does not get why Triple H gets praised after watching one of the flattest endings ever on RAW (Exclusive)

The latest RAW episode ended with Cody Rhodes getting the upper hand over The Bloodline. While many fans liked the promo battle between Rhodes and Reigns, Vince Russo wasn't a fan of the closing segment, as he explained why on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

The entire show built up towards Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' face-off, and it was the right move considering they will headline WrestleMania 39. However, Vince Russo noted that WWE needed to do more to promote the main event angle of RAW as Rhodes and Reigns' segment deserved more attention going into the episode.

As seen on RAW, Rhodes baited Solo Sikoa into attempting the Samoan Spike before countering it expertly with a well-timed kick. Roman Reigns stopped Sikoa from engaging in a brawl with Rhodes as the show went off the air with The Bloodline retreating and The American Nightmare standing tall.

Vince Russo felt the finish was extremely "flat" and couldn't understand why Triple H was getting praised for the booking, as he honestly noted below while speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"Bro, this whole entire show. They don't promote there is going to be a Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns showdown. They literally kayfabed themselves. Then, bro, they have Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens out there with The Bloodline, but nobody is to be found at the end. I just keep hearing, like, this Triple H praise. Did you see the way that show ended? Are you kidding me, bro? You're a week away from WrestleMania, and you have a show like that with the flattest of endings you could ever imagine." [5:00 - 6:00]

Vince Russo says WWE is just "maintaining" its 'Mania storylines on RAW as they are under no pressure

WrestleMania is under two weeks away, and in case you didn't know already, WWE sold out the two-night event quite a long time ago without any apparent difficulties.

Vince Russo had predicted sometime back that instead of offering meaty segments, the promotion would merely provide "maintenance" to the WrestleMania storylines heading into the mega show.

Triple H and his team are under no pressure to sell tickets, leading to several feuds lacking the required build-up. Vince Russo didn't feel WWE writers were putting much effort into RAW and admitted that he briefly even switched over to the World Baseball Classic game as it was more entertaining than the red brand's most recent edition.

"We said this four weeks ago. They were going to maintain all the angles. They got the building sold out; they have nothing they have to sell," Vince added. "And this show shows that. I mean, bro, the fact that you don't promote a Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes showdown? The World Baseball Classic was on the other channel; it was Mexico and Japan, and the winner plays the USA tonight. During RAW, that game was going back and forth at the end. I'm watching that game because they've got Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. I'm like, really, bro? I'm going to watch that instead." [6:01 - 7:00]

