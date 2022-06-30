"I don't see anything in this guy" - WWE veteran gets brutally honest about Theory and John Cena comparison (Exclusive)

Theory has emerged as a top prospect among all the young talents that have recently been pushed in WWE.

The 24-year-old superstar is possibly being groomed for a main event spot; however, Vince Russo didn't see anything special in Theory, as he noted on the latest episode of Legion of RAW.

The former WWE writer shared his personal opinions about the reigning United States Champion and felt that the superstar still had a long way to go before he ascended to a higher level as a performer. Russo provided an honest take on the RAW Superstar, as you can view below:

"I don't see anything in this guy," revealed Vince Russo. "I don't; I mean, I'm just telling you. That is me. That is just me, bro. It just feels very forced. There is nothing special about him. There is nothing that sticks out. That is me. That is my opinion and my assessment." [16:55 - 17:22]

Vince Russo also didn't buy into the comparisons between John Cena and Theory. The outspoken personality said it was too soon to match Theory's work with the Cenation Leader.

Russo added that WWE's booking could also be to blame for Theory's lackluster run:

"And bro, a lot of that could have to do with the way they are using him," Russo continued. "You know, comparing him to Cena, I mean, come on, bro. Stop. At this point, that is absolutely ridiculous, bro." [17:23 - 17:50]

Is Theory destined for greatness in WWE?

While Vince Russo might not be his biggest fan, Vince McMahon's protégé has thus far impressed large sections of the WWE fanbase. The former NXT star began his angle with the boss last year, and has since been rewarded with a healthy push up the card.

In addition to his barbs at John Cena, Theory most recently also confronted the 16-time world champion on a special episode of Monday Night RAW.

The US Champion is seemingly being set up for long-term success in Vince McMahon's company; however, he would first have to overcome a massive challenge at SummerSlam, where he is rumored to face John Cena.

