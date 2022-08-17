"That's what separates the great ones from the good ones" - WWE veteran gets honest about Shane McMahon (Exclusive)

Dr. Tom Prichard recently opened up about Shane McMahon's in-ring work during this week's episode of UnSKripted.

After working behind the scenes for almost ten years, Shane McMahon wrestled his first match in 1998 against Mankind on an episode of RAW. While Shane O'Mac was never a full-time competitor in the years that followed, he continued to wrestle sporadically, earning a reputation for being a daredevil in the ring.

Tom Prichard was responsible for training McMahon and said that the former SmackDown Commissioner was always passionate about competing in the squared circle.

Shane McMahon never hesitated to put his body on the line, and Prichard noted that it stemmed from the star's desire to steal the show every time he performed:

"He's got a passion for it. I would say he is insane, and he is crazy, but we're all insane and crazy," stated Tom Prichard. "He had a passion for it. He didn't just want to go out there and have a match, he wanted to try the Van-Daminator, and he wanted to try all these things. He wanted to steal the show. He had the opportunity, so he was going to go out there and do it. It was just there in his heart. It was in his head." [10:31 - 10:54]

Despite not being the most technically-gifted talent in WWE, Shane McMahon often made his matches special with his courageous acts and willingness to take dangerous bumps.

Prichard continued to talk about the motivations behind McMahon pursuing a wrestling career and provided a peek into Shane O'Mac's mindset towards the business.

"That's what separates the great ones from the good ones," Prichard added. "They don't know what moderation is. They have to go out, and they are not just going to be the match of the card; they are going to steal the show. That's the drive, man." [10:55 - 11:24]

Shane McMahon has not been involved with WWE since Royal Rumble 2022

WWE 2000's @2000s_WWE Shane McMahon takes a fall at SummerSlam 2000! Shane McMahon takes a fall at SummerSlam 2000! https://t.co/qWXiYDL8BN

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion's appearance in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year wasn't well-received by both fans and wrestlers alike.

Per reports from the dirt sheets, Shane McMahon had a night to forget backstage at the Rumble. The 52-year-old reportedly garnered heat from the locker room for attempting to influence the booking decisions.

Following his unsatisfactory performance, Shane McMahon was "quietly" let go by the company in February, with Vince McMahon allegedly promising never to get him back until he was around. Now that Mr. McMahon is no longer the boss, fans have naturally speculated about Shane's potential return.

Do you see Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and WWE's new team reaching out to Shane for another run? Sound off in the comments section below.

