WWE veteran getting pinned on RAW at the hands of Judgment Day was a mistake for one reason, according to Dave Meltzer

Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer isn't happy with a WWE veteran getting pinned on Monday Night RAW at the hands of a Judgment Day member since he's so popular with the fans right now.

The veteran in question is R-Truth (Ron Killings), who finally went up against the Judgment Day group on the red brand show. Last week on RAW, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh brutally assaulted Truth until #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) made the save.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz, Truth, Gargano, and Ciampa went into four-on-four action against Judgment Day members. The match saw Senor Money in the Bank pinning the 27-year veteran with a South Of Heaven.

Speaking on an edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that R-Truth shouldn't have been pinned due to his current popularity and support from the fans:

"Great match, but the wrong finish. They had three other guys that weren't nearly as over as R-Truth. I know in their slotting, R-Truth is this comedy guy who you don't take seriously, but, at some point, when someone gets hot, you don't have to beat them." (H/T WrestleTalk)

According to Meltzer, #DIY team members Johnny Gargano or Tommaso Ciampa could have taken the fall instead of the 52-year-old WWE star. He added:

"He's been at shows, he's been at house shows, he's getting a big pop. You can beat Gargano, you can beat Ciampa, it doesn't matter, you know what I mean?" (H/T WrestleTalk)

Expand Tweet

Will R-Truth leave Judgment Day alone after WWE RAW?

Priest dropped a final statement on Monday Night RAW stating that Truth is not a part of the dominant heel faction. For several weeks, the former 24/7 Champion has been on a crusade to turn Judgment Day members to the good side.

But despite Truth's best efforts, Rhea Ripley, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, Dom Dom, and McDonagh gave him the cold shoulder. After last night's RAW, there is a chance that Damian Priest will be forced to put his Money in the Bank briefcase on the line in a match against the 27-year veteran at WrestleMania 40.

This high-stakes match's potential stipulation could be Truth gets the MITB briefcase if he wins but has to leave the group if he loses. It remains to be seen if WWE has any potential plans for Priest vs. Truth for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Do you want to see R-Truth vs. Damian Priest at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.