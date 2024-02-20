RAW star to challenge Damian Priest for high stakes match at WrestleMania 40? Massive swerve explored

Fans are continuing to speculate on Damian Priest’s match for WrestleMania 40. Some believe the Archer of Infamy will cash in his Money in the Bank contract for the World Heavyweight Championship. Then there’s another section that believes Priest will defend his tag team titles alongside Finn Balor on the show.

What if the Archer of Infamy is forced to put his briefcase on the line instead? As seen on RAW tonight, The Judgment Day won against DIY and Awesome Truth in an eight-man tag team match. Priest won for his team after planting R-Truth with a South of Heaven.

It is possible he could be forced to defend his Money in the Bank briefcase against the veteran star at WrestleMania 40. Truth insists on bringing the faction to the good side but continues to get shunned by its members. There could be a stipulation that would ensure if Truth won, he would get the briefcase, and if he lost, he would leave the group alone.

It is worth mentioning that The Judgment Day will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the New Catch Republic. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne earned the title shot after defeating DIY a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor could lose tag team titles at WrestleMania 40

It is unknown if The Judgment Day will keep their tag team titles till WrestleMania XL. Damian Priest and Finn Balor might drop them to the New Catch Republic this Saturday. Assuming the titles don’t change hands till April, we may see Priest and Balor defend them in a multi-man tag team match.

On paper, it would be The Judgment Day versus Awesome Truth versus DIY for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in April, with either Awesome Truth or DIY picking up the win to become the new tag team champions.

It remains to be seen if Triple H intends for Damian Priest and Finn Balor to drop their tag team titles before or at WrestleMania XL.