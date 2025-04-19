WWE veteran gives brutal criticism of Charlotte Flair; claims she is not a professional (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair is set to compete for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of this match, a WWE veteran had some honest criticism about her.

Vince Russo is the latest to comment on Charlotte Flair. The Queen made her return to the ring at the 2025 Royal Rumble and won the match. Following this, she challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

This kickstarted the feud between the women. However, this feud has come under heavy scrutiny by fans and critics after the two delivered an underwhelming performance during their segment last week. They tried taking personal shots at each other and even went off script, which caught the other off guard. The result was an amateur-looking segment that didn't do either of them any favors.

During a recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo compared Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton's feud to that of Cody Rhodes and John Cena, who have been on top of their game during promo battles. The WWE veteran said that while Cody and Cena are pros, the same can't be said about Flair and Stratton.

"Bro, you know what the difference is?.... Two are pros and two are not. That's the difference in a nutshell. When you're watching Cena and Cody, you're watching two pros work. Yeah. When you're watching Charlotte [shakes head]."

He went on to say that Cena and Cody know how to sell tickets, whereas Stratton and Flair aren't thinking about that.

"Those guys are still under the mentality of put a**es in seats. Don't think those girls are. I just don't think that's the way they're thinking, man." [5:00 - 6:30]

Bishop Dyer believes fans don't want to see Charlotte Flair on WWE TV

Despite returning from injury after being on the shelf for a year, Charlotte Flair was heavily booed after winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. Despite her in-ring skills, Flair has failed to connect with the audience and is always met with a chorus of boos every time she walks out to the ring.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Bishop Dyer claimed that fans don't want to see Charlotte Flair on WWE TV, which is disappointing considering the pivotal part she played in taking women's wrestling forward.

"I think she has heat right now where people are like 'We just don't want you here.' And it sucks, because she's awesome at what she does, when she wants to do it that way. You think about when it was her and it was Mercedes and it was Becky and Bayley. Think about those matches, and think about the groundbreaking things those four women did. And the matches where, like, the Ronda, Charlotte, and Becky match. How epic is that? And you can't tell me Charlotte and Becky weren't pulling 90% of the weight in that match? But is that the same Charlotte you see now, as the Four Horsewoman Charlotte? It's not. It's a shell of it, in my opinion. That's why it's not working, because people genuinely want to see Tiffany with somebody else." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair will be able to win the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quote in the first half of the article, please link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

