"They don't look like much"- WWE veteran gives his honest opinion of Bayley's stable (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the company's booking of Bayley and her faction members.

The Role Model returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam last weekend. However, she didn't come alone as she was accompanied by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai), which stunned the wrestling fraternity.

Speaking about the incident on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo detailed what bothered him about The Role Model's big return. Here's what he had to say:

"Bianca Belair comes out, there's a big hug. Then comes Bayley and her crew. Chris [the host, Dr. Chris Featherstone], I don't watch Smackdown. I don't know who the crew is. I've never seen these two women in my life. They don't look like much. But again, we've seen this a million times before where we're supposed to assume the audience knows who these two people are and they don't." (From 25:00 to 25:29)

Vince Russo believes WWE should have reestablished Bayley first

It has been more than a year since The Role Model last competed inside the squared circle. Her last bout was in June last year when she teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Cesaro and Bianca Belair.

Vince Russo believes that the company should have taken some time to introduce Kai and Sky as Bayley's stablemates. Russo added that the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been out for a long time and therefore needs time to settle down.

"On top of that, you know whether it's Vince or Triple H, I don't care. This is not the right time to do it. How long has Bayley been out? How long? You've got to reestablish her first. Bringing these three: two women I don't know and Bayley in at the same time, you've got to put the spotlight back on [the latter]. You've got to rebuild her."

The veteran writer also pointed out a significant flaw with The Role Model's creative direction:

"To do it off the bat, you're watering her down. It would have been the equivalent of, back in the day, Trish Stratus being hurt and being out for a year and a half and they returned Trish Stratus with two other women. That's not how you write this. That's that's a mistake." (From 26:59 to 27:59)

The trio made their presence felt on RAW this week, attacking Becky Lynch's already injured arm. They also interrupted Asuka's match against Alexa Bliss by attacking both women. Another brawl broke out during the Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky match when the faction had a physical altercation with Bliss and Asuka.

