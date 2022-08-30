"For years they just didn't care" - WWE veteran gives his honest opinion on Triple H's booking since taking over from Vince McMahon [Exclusive]

Triple H took over WWE creative after Vince McMahon announced his retirement last month amidst a wave of misconduct allegations. The Game has already made some visible changes to the product and has earned praise from both fans and veterans alike.

One man who is happy with what he has seen from Triple H is former WWE writer Vince Russo. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo praised Triple H, saying that it was clear that a lot more effort is going into the product now than under the previous regime. Russo said:

"I was getting so disgusted in the product because what I was seeing was zero effort and I will not stand for that. I will say this, without a shadow of a doubt, they are trying now. They are trying now and just that fact alone makes it a better show because it seemed for years, they just didn't care. I can't say that now. They definitely care about the show now and are putting more effort into it. That's a huge positive." [1:10;58 to 1:11:40]

Vince Russo had recently praised Triple H for getting rid of the WWE 24/7 Championship segments

Vince Russo recently praised Triple H during a video on his YouTube channel. Russo claimed to be happy that The Game decided to get rid of the WWE 24/7 Championship segments.

Vince Russo, who has been vocal about his dislike of the 24/7 Championship in the past, called the segments "ridiculous" and praised Triple H for discontinuing them:

"So, what has Triple H done good so far... first and foremost, thank god it seems like we've gotten rid of that ridiculous 24/7 p**p fest which was horrendous and horrible and they carried this thing on and it was terrible. So it looks like Triple H has gotten rid of that. Good for him." [8:42 - 9:08]

