"It was terrible" - WWE veteran praises Triple H for getting rid of "horrible" segment

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently heaped praise on Triple H for seemingly removing the 24/7 Championship segments.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, Triple H has seemingly brought in a few fresh ideas to the table as Head of Creative. Apart from bringing in some previously released talents such as Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai, The Game has also tweaked a few segments. One such possible change has impressed Vince Russo.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Russo praised one big decision Triple H has already made, seemingly getting rid of the 24/7 Championship segments. Russo called the segments "horrendous," saying that Triple H had done well to have seemingly dropped them.

"So, what has Triple H done good so far... first and foremost, thank god it seems like we've gotten rid of that ridiculous 24X7 p**p fest which was horrendous and horrible and they carried this thing on and it was terrible. So it looks like Triple H has gotten rid of that. Good for him." [8:42 - 9:08]

Vince Russo on WWE Superstars getting more freedom now

The former WWE head writer also felt that superstars have been given more freedom since Triple H took over creative. Russo felt that performers no longer had to worry about getting a rollicking from Vince McMahon if they forgot a few words here and there.

"No question about it, the performers are feeling more freedom in the promos, no question about that. They aren't concentrating on memorizing every single word, worried that if they forget a word Vince McMahon will chew them up in Gorrilla position. There is much more freedom in the promos and it feels like the confidence level is growing. That is a good thing." [9:10 - 9:50]

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Every comment made pertaining to Triple H's RAW consists of those Already Watching the Show and those who would watch the show even if Freakin' GRAPE APE were writing it. I'm talking about the CASUALS. How is this Show going to get the CASUALS? Every comment made pertaining to Triple H's RAW consists of those Already Watching the Show and those who would watch the show even if Freakin' GRAPE APE were writing it. I'm talking about the CASUALS. How is this Show going to get the CASUALS?

Vince Russo recently expressed that Triple H may be making some of the same mistakes that Vince McMahon made in his booking.

