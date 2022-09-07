WWE veteran gives an interesting nickname to Seth Rollins; weighs in on why Matt Riddle lost at WWE Clash at The Castle

WWE veteran Wade Barrett has given an interesting nickname to Seth Rollins after his win over Matt Riddle at Clash at The Castle.

Rollins' victory over Riddle marked his first pinfall win at a premium live event in 15 months. The two met in a singles contest to settle their differences, which went on for several weeks on the red brand. In the end, The Visionary hit a second rope stomp to win.

After the show, WWE hosted a Twitter Spaces session that included 5-time Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett. During the interview, the former champion gave his honest thoughts on The Original Bro and weighed in on why Riddle lost his match against The Visionary:

"He has a lot of experience. He's won a lot of gold already in his career and done a lot of big things but he hasn't done what Seth Rollins has done. Seth Rollins knew exactly which buttons to press when it came to Matt Riddle to bring out the absolute worst in Matt Riddle. (From 12:23 to 12:37)

Barrett gave an interesting nickname to The Visionary of the red brand.

"Seth Rollins to me was like a 'Grand Wizard of Chess' out there today knowing exactly what he was doing, exactly how to take down Riddle." (From 12:48 to 12:57)

It will be interesting to see where Rollins and Riddle go after their excellent performances at one of the biggest shows in the UK.

Matt Riddle called out Seth Rollins for a rematch on WWE RAW

The Original Bro joined the black and gold brand during its prime. When he initially appeared, Riddle became one of the hottest aspects of the brand. In 2020, he and Pete Dunne won the Dusty Rhodes Classic and became the NXT Tag Team Champions.

The same year, Riddle moved to the main roster where he began feuding with the likes of AJ Styles and Baron Corbin on the blue brand. After moving to the red brand, Riddle found his ground when he became a tag team act with Randy Orton and won the RAW Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

However, Riddle has been alone ever since Orton got injured. During his time as a singles competitor, he began feuding with The Visionary on the red brand. The two superstars met in Wales in a singles match, and after receiving a second rope stomp, The Original Bro lost.

Last night, Riddle called out Rollins and challenged him to a rematch at the upcoming premium live event. However, The Visionary denied Riddle's request and refused to face him again. It will be interesting to see if the two meet one more time for a match.

Edited by Brandon Nell