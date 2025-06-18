WWE veteran glad Vince McMahon mended relationship with family member (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's relationship with his family has been a hot topic since misconduct allegations against the 79-year-old emerged in July 2022. Vince Russo, WWE's co-head writer in the late 1990s, is pleased that his former boss appears to have made amends with his son.
In February 2022, Shane McMahon left WWE amid reports he had a backstage disagreement with his father at the Royal Rumble. The former SmackDown Commissioner tore his quad in his WWE return match against The Miz at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. However, Triple H had replaced Vince McMahon as Head of Creative by that point.
Shane McMahon recently spoke positively about his father in an interview with TMZ Sports. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone he was happy to find out the two men are on good terms.
"I also thought, man, the good thing about this was it sounds like Vince and Shane have a relationship, and that's good," Russo said. "Out of all this, man, they've had a really tough father-son relationship, but it now sounds at this point in both of their lives they have a good relationship, and that's good." [6:43 – 7:05]
Shane McMahon's tough start working for Vince McMahon
In 1988, Shane McMahon made his WWE debut as a referee in the inaugural Royal Rumble match. Although he later used his real name on television, Vince McMahon's son was initially known as Shane Stevens.
According to Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince McMahon was likely harsh on his son due to his own difficult upbringing:
"It seemed like that was generational because he felt like toward his father, too, as far as feeling like he wasn't good enough, which caused a lot of his personality, I guess, hurdles, and issues, to a lot of regard, and it seems like he definitely passed that down to Shane, being harder on him and tougher on him. He did the ring. He was a referee. He wasn't even his real name in the beginning of his WWE career." [8:56 – 9:30]
In the same episode, Vince Russo addressed whether Shane McMahon could return to WWE during Triple H's creative era.
