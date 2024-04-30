WWE veteran not happy with surprise ending of title match on RAW (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of WWE RAW this week, the 2024 Draft that started on SmackDown was completed. Fans also saw two major title matches. However, WWE veteran Vince Russo was not happy with one of the results.

Sami Zayn ever since winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania has become the target for many superstars. After successfully defending his title against Chad Gable in Montreal, Zayn faced Bronson Reed this week in a title match. The match was however interrupted by Gable who attacked Zayn.

Reed joined Gable in attacking the champion but quickly turned his ire toward Gable and assaulted him too.

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said the company shouldn't have awarded the match to Zayn as Reed didn't have anything to do with Gable but still has a loss next to his record.

According to him, in such cases, the match result should be thrown out by the referee.

"Why does Bronson Reed get disqualified when he has absolutely nothing to do with Chad Gable. The right decision is that the referee throws the match out," Russo said. [46:09-46:20]

With Reed and Gable gunning for the title, it will be interesting to see who gets the chance to challenge Zayn next.

