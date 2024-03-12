WWE veteran not happy with viral moment involving The Rock and Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes and The Rock are two of the most important players in WWE, leading up to WrestleMania in Philadelphia. The two were involved in a viral moment on SmackDown last week when The American Nightmare slapped The Brahma Bull. Vince Russo, however, was not a fan of the moment.

Cody made his way to the blue brand alongside Seth Rollins to answer The Rock’s challenge for a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania. The stars in the ring got into a heated verbal battle that got personal and ended with Cody slapping the Hollywood star.

Talking about the moment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo feels that the moment didn’t make sense as The People’s Champion is part of the board of directors, and there were no consequences for Rhodes for slapping someone with authority. You can read his comments below.

“The fact that he is on the board, he does have power, he does have stroke. You can’t be slapping him around and cutting promos on him and stuff like that because boom, he could let you go like this. You need to figure that out in the storyline.” [54:00 - 54:18]

With just a few weeks left till the show of shows, it’ll be interesting to see what obstacles Cody needs to clear to finish his story.

