"He's the king of this s**t" - WWE Veteran had high praise for Kevin Owens

WWE Veteran R-Truth praised former Universal Champion Kevin Owens on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump.

Kevin Owens was one of the top wrestlers in the black and gold brand during its prime. After defeating John Cena in his first match on the main roster, Owens was a dominant force. He quickly became the Intercontinental Champion on two occasions.

After years of being on the main roster, however, Owens got lost in the mix. Earlier this year, he feuded with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the two faced each other at WrestleMania 38. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, former United States Champion R-Truth spoke about Austin Theory and had high praise for Owens:

"You know I love Theory dawg. Theory is the future, man. He's the future but not only KO one of my best friends if not 'The', my best friend. KO is pretty much like, 'He ain't new to this but he's true to this'. He put the ess in Business. Austin got a nice meal to eat up but Kevin, he already ate. He's the king of this s**t." (From 1:01:16 to 1:01:45)

Fans are excited to see Kevin Owens face Austin Theory on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, next week.

Kevin Owens names The Creed Brothers as potential back up

Kevin Owens has always been a singles competitor ever since he started his career in the black and gold brand. There were times when he teamed up with Sami Zayn but the two never formed an actual tag team.

The Prizefighter has often fought his battles alone. Whether it was a stable or a tag team, Owens always stepped up to fight. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Owens named The Creed Brothers as a potential back-up for him:

"There's a lot of really good talent over there but right now I think The Creed Brothers are kinda head and shoulders above everyone else if I'm gonna be brutally honest. I really love them, I love to be in the ring with them, or if I ever need back up they're probably guys I would look to." [47:50-48:09]

It will be interesting to see if Owens gets to step inside the ring with Julius and Brutus Creed in the near future.

Do you think Kevin Owens will win gold in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

