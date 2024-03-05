WWE veteran highlights the difference in promo skills of The Rock with the top stars of the modern era (Exclusive)

The Rock’s challenge from last week was addressed on WWE RAW this week by Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The two stars opened the show and responded to The Rock’s comments from SmackDown. Vince Russo compared the two segments and highlighted the difference between the skills involved in both cases.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes are eager to take on The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline in order to end their dominance. They both threw verbal barbs at the Brahma Bull, with Rollins labeling The People’s Champion as “Diarrhea Dwayne.”

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo compared the opening segment with The Rock’s promo from SmackDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast and felt the difference in skill was obvious. He criticized the opening segment of RAW this week and felt the two superstars were not efficient with their words. You can read his comments and watch the podcast below.

“The differences in those two promos, I think, really shine a light on two very different times in wrestling and bro, I’m gonna say it again, if this opening promo was cool, then I don’t want to be cool bro.” [6:35 - 6:59]

Russo labeled the segment involving The Visionary and The American Nightmare as uncool, while he was all praise for The Rock’s promo on SmackDown.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments.

Please give credit to Legion of RAW with transcription credit to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the article.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings. Check out his comments below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!