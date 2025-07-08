WWE veteran hilariously roasts Scarlett’s promo on RAW; calls it a "piece of art" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Scarlett's promo segment backstage. The star was on RAW this week alongside Karrion Kross.
WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond was interviewing Sami Zayn before his match this week on RAW. The star mentioned that he would give it his all despite not being in the best shape. He also called out Karrion Kross for blindsiding him last week. Just after Sami left, Scarlett showed up. When Jackie asked if she wanted to say something, the star replied, "No," and smiled.
This week on Legion of RAW, Russo hilariously called out the backstage segment. He joked that Scarlett's promo was a piece of art. The ex-WWE writer was in a sarcastic mood as he commented that a lot of thought and effort was put into giving Scarlett some screen time.
"Whoever wrote Scarlett's dialogue, this piece of art. Scarlett's dialogue, whoever wrote this, Norman Lear? I don't know." [From 17:20 onwards]
Karrion Kross ambushed Sami yet again this week. Just as Zayn was making his entrance, Kross attacked him. Scarlett handed her partner a metal pipe, and Kross battered Sami with it. Zayn insisted on competing in the match but fell quickly to a vicious Bron Breakker.
After weeks of unprovoked attacks, it will be interesting to see how Sami responds to this torture.
