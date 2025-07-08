WWE veteran hilariously roasts Scarlett’s promo on RAW; calls it a "piece of art" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Scarlett's promo segment backstage. The star was on RAW this week alongside Karrion Kross.

Ad

WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond was interviewing Sami Zayn before his match this week on RAW. The star mentioned that he would give it his all despite not being in the best shape. He also called out Karrion Kross for blindsiding him last week. Just after Sami left, Scarlett showed up. When Jackie asked if she wanted to say something, the star replied, "No," and smiled.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo hilariously called out the backstage segment. He joked that Scarlett's promo was a piece of art. The ex-WWE writer was in a sarcastic mood as he commented that a lot of thought and effort was put into giving Scarlett some screen time.

Ad

Trending

"Whoever wrote Scarlett's dialogue, this piece of art. Scarlett's dialogue, whoever wrote this, Norman Lear? I don't know." [From 17:20 onwards]

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Ad

Karrion Kross ambushed Sami yet again this week. Just as Zayn was making his entrance, Kross attacked him. Scarlett handed her partner a metal pipe, and Kross battered Sami with it. Zayn insisted on competing in the match but fell quickly to a vicious Bron Breakker.

After weeks of unprovoked attacks, it will be interesting to see how Sami responds to this torture.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!