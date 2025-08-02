WWE veteran hints at controversial finish for Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles - "I think this is pretty clear"

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio defending the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. The two stars will face off at SummerSlam.

Ad

For months, The Phenomenal One has been trying to get his hands on Dominik Mysterio. However, the Judgment Day member has been giving him the slip on the pretext of an injury. However, there will be no escape for the 28-year-old star as he gets set to defend the IC Title at SummerSlam.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran noted there was no way WWE would take the title off Mysterio at SummerSlam. Russo claimed there could be outside interference from Judgment Day members to help Dominik retain the gold.

Ad

Trending

"Absolutely not. There's no way they're gonna take the belt off Dom. There's no way they should take the belt off Dom. He's got all kinds of outside interference to help him go over. So, I think this is pretty clear."

The veteran writer detailed that WWE just wanted a good match from the two men. He noted that a win here could give "Dirty" Dom a huge win over an in-ring veteran.

Ad

"This is a good match, this is awesome and they think it gives Dom a big win over a veteran," Russo said. [From 2:47 onwards]

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see who walks out as the Intercontinental Champion when Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles finally collide at SummerSlam.

When using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE