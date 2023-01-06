WWE veteran hints at potential return alongside AEW star in a message to Triple H

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell sent a message to Chief Content Officer Triple H requesting a potential return with AEW star Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger).

Mantell worked as the manager of Jack Swagger and aligned himself with former WWE Superstars Cesaro and Jack to form "The Real Americans" tag team in the company in the mid-2013s.

Their gimmick, and thus the explanation for their team name, is one of American patriotism and prejudice, with them claiming to be "Real Americans." They either legally entered the country (in the case of Cesaro) or were born in the United States (in the case of Swagger). They were famous for their catchphrase, "We the People!"

Dutch Mantell recently asked on Twitter if Triple H and WWE creative booked Congress and the new Senate, then the former Real Americans team would take at least a year to become wicked.

Of course, they may get a year of legal protection. To ensure this, he would have to be present somewhere with AEW star Jake Hager.

"I think that if @TripleH and @WWE creative booked Congress and the new Senate, at least it would take them a year to become corrupt. Which means we might get a year of true legislating. But I'd have to be in there somewhere, me and @RealJakeHager, to make sure. Bastages," he wrote.

You can check out Mantell's tweet below:

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell I think that if @TripleH and @WWE creative booked Congress and the new Senate, at least it would take them a year to become corrupt. Which means we might get a year of true legislating. But I’d have to be in there somewhere…me and @RealJakeHager to make sure. Bastages. I think that if @TripleH and @WWE creative booked Congress and the new Senate, at least it would take them a year to become corrupt. Which means we might get a year of true legislating. But I’d have to be in there somewhere…me and @RealJakeHager to make sure. Bastages.👀👀👀

Dutch Mantell opened up about Triple H getting him a job in WWE

The former multi-time world champion has discussed how The Game and Road Dogg were instrumental in landing him a job with the company in 2013. When WWE approached Mantell for an on-screen role, he was working on the independent circuit.

During an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran revealed that the 14-time world champion and fellow DX teammate Road Dogg felt Swagger needed a manager and considered him.

"Guess who hired me? Triple H. I think it was his idea or Road Dogg's idea for Swagger to get a talker, a mouthpiece. I think Triple H was probably a main proponent of it, and I always appreciate him for that. I like Triple H, and I wish him the most success in the world," Mantell said.

He signed with the company and had a successful run as Zeb Colter, the company's outspoken heel manager, from 2013 to 2016. Throughout his tenure, he managed Jack Swagger, Cesaro, and Alberto Del Rio, among others.

Do you think Dutch Mantell and Jack Swagger should return to WWE under The Game's regime? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes