WWE veteran is incredibly confused by The Bloodline storyline: "I don't know what they are doing" (Exclusive)

WWE has seemingly entered the cooldown period of The Bloodline saga as fans await the next big arc. The story is still far from over, but Dutch Mantell recently admitted that he wasn't a fan of its current status.

The Usos are at loggerheads after Jimmy Uso turned on his brother. Jey Uso has since joined RAW and has not experienced a cordial welcome, as many of his former foes don't trust him just yet.

Jimmy Uso is also seemingly without any allies as WWE looks to be setting up a long-awaited clash between the brothers. Amidst all this, Roman Reigns is nowhere to be found as WWE has taken the peddle off one of its hottest angles.

While speaking on the latest Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell admitted that he couldn't understand the creative direction involving the Samoan family. Mantell, however, believed that Triple H and the team could use the time to think of a suitable endgame:

"I'm confused about the whole Bloodline story. I'm just looking at it, and I don't know what they are doing. When they pull it together and make it make sense, then I would get more with it. But, you know, [Jimmy] is kind of torn, he doesn't know. He has offers; what's he going to take? But that gives creative time to think about the centerpiece of it and where this is heading. I'm sure they have an idea of where they want it to go." [From 31:11 to 31:38]

Dutch Mantell on The Rock's opening segment on WWE SmackDown being hard to follow

WWE surprised the fans by getting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson back for a segment. The Great One also had a backstage exchange with John Cena, and Dutch Mantell made an exciting observation, potentially hinting at The Rock's long-term future.

From The Bloodline standpoint, WWE teased the possibility of Jimmy Uso working with The Judgment Day as he helped Finn Balor get a win over AJ Styles on SmackDown. The match happened after The Rock's hot opener, and Mantell felt that every angle would have been overshadowed.

The veteran wrestling manager added:

"Right now, to me, it's not clicking because I'm comparing that to what just happened. I was comparing that to McAfee and Rock. I don't care what you've got, it's going to play, not second fiddle, but third fiddle to what they did. But they are laying the groundwork down. They are laying the infrastructure down, so let's see where it goes." [From 31:39 to 32:06]

