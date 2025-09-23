WWE veteran irate with Stephanie Vaquer’s title win; explains why she should not be the champ (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Stephanie Vaquer winning the Women's World Championship. The star won the title at Wrestlepalooza.

La Primera had to wait a long time for her title opportunity. She could not wrestle at Clash in Paris since her opponent, Naomi, had to vacate the title. She finally got her chance at Wrestlepalooza against IYO SKY. The two women put on a classic showdown in what was the best match of the night. Vaquer finally emerged victorious, winning her first title on the main roster.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that the ability to cut a promo was a major factor in deciding whether a star would become champ. However, that did not apply to Stephanie Vaquer. The veteran writer mentioned that she couldn't cut a good promo. He claimed that she would never be the Women's Champion if he was writing the show.

"You talk about Stephanie Vaquer, whatever her freaking name is. I just wrote a note about her. It's just funny, bro, because depending on how far you got pushed or how far up the ladder you climbed, a big part of that is being able to cut a promo. That is non-existent today. I swear to God. The fact that the belt is on this woman and the way she delivers and cuts a promo. Like, there's no way when I was working, she would have ever got to that level not having the ability to cut a promo."

This week, Stephanie Vaquer showed up on RAW for the first time with the Women's World title. She was informed about her match at Crown Jewel, where she would face the winner of Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax.

