  • WWE veteran irate with Triple H's booking after rookie gets destroyed on RAW: "You don't get somebody over that way" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified May 06, 2025 08:19 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image: WWE.com]
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed Triple H's inability to make new stars. The discussion started with up-and-comer Austin Theory, losing to Sheamus on RAW.

Theory was hand-picked by Vince McMahon as the next major star. However, the rookie lost his push once Hunter took the reins of the creative team. The 27-year-old star was relegated to the mid-card and formed a tag team with Grayson Waller.

During this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed Triple H had no idea about getting people over with the fans. He explained that Theory was not an isolated case, and returning superstars like Aleister Black and Rusev were also dealing with terrible booking. The veteran writer noted that Hunter booked every one of these stars in matches without building their characters and allowing fans to resonate with them.

"I don't know. I don't think Triple H knows how to get anybody over. I've not seen Triple H get anybody over. It's that simple. Last week, I think it was on RAW, I can't even remember who's on what show. You return Aleister Black, and immediately, you put him in a 50-50 match. You don't get somebody over that way. He wasn't over the first time he was here because you didn't get him over." [17:51 onwards]
With several stars, such as Penta, Rey Fenix, Rusev, and Aleister Black, showing up to WWE, it will be interesting to see how The Game books their upcoming storylines.

While using any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

