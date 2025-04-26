WWE veteran lambasts current ticket prices amidst Randy Orton's 'embarrassing' comment - "They keep paying, man" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Randy Orton's video discussing ticket prices. A recent video of Randy Orton meeting a fan surfaced on social media.
In the clip posted online, The Viper was discussing the WrestleMania ticket prices. He was genuinely shocked to hear that some tickets were going up to $30,000. Randy was embarrassed that fans had to pay so much money for a seat at the show.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that the trend of highly priced tickets emerged after the TKO takeover. He blamed the fans, too, saying that by paying the steep prices, they encouraged the trend. The veteran writer noted that as long as fans keep buying, WWE will keep raising prices on tickets and merchandise.
"It's TKO. They're an entertainment company. I mean, this is what they do. This all happened after the sale. This is what they do. But Mac, here's the problem. They keep paying, man. And as long as they keep paying, those prices are gonna continue to go up like anything else." [From 26:17 onwards]
Randy Orton is now gearing up for a rivalry with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The star RKO'd the champ this past week on RAW and even confronted Cena this Friday on SmackDown.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.