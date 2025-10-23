WWE veteran lambasts The Miz's storyline amid recent contract renewals: "They're their own freaking worst enemies" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company angle with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. The two stars are a prominent feature of the SmackDown roster.

Miz and Hayes recently joined forces to become a tag team. However, the two stars started having tensions shortly. Things fell apart a couple of weeks ago when Carmelo showed up to answer Sami Zayn's United States Open Challenge. The Awesome One attacked his former tag team partner, incapacitating him.

Speaking on this week's episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer spoke about SmackDown booking. He noted that Miz turned on Carmelo Hayes and nobody cared. He pointed out that the fans in the arena barely reacted to the tandem breaking up. Russo detailed that despite all this, WWE would still keep the Miz onboard when his contract expired and sign a new deal with him.

"On SmackDown, I know you don't watch SmackDown. They had Miz turn on Carmelo Hayes. Bro, you could've heard a pin drop in the arena. Nobody cared. And you know what? When Miz's contract is up, they're gonna offer him a new contract just like they did with Woods. They're their own freaking worst enemies. Even the marks that watch the show, they know when a wrestler has run their course. And you don't think Xavier Woods has run his course? Like you said, Xavier Woods is gonna put b*tt in seats? He's gonna make somebody buy an ESPN pay-per-view?"

This past week on SmackDown, The Miz showed up to answer Zayn's US title Open Challenge. However, Carmelo returned the favor and attacked him.

This allowed Ilja Dragunov to make a comeback, and in the match that followed, he dethroned Sami to become the new United States Champion.

