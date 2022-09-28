Wrestling veteran Lance Storm didn't hold back while slamming recent UFC signee Bo Nickal for challenging Logan Paul to a WWE match.

Nickal earned a UFC contract after defeating CFFC Middleweight Champ Donovan Beard in 52 seconds in the season finale of Dana White's Contender Series. At the post-show conference, Bo challenged Paul, saying he wanted to face the YouTube personality in the UFC or the WWE ring.

This didn't sit well with Lance Storm, who expressed his anger on Twitter. The former Intercontinental Champion tweeted that he would have fired Bo Nickal if he had the power.

He explained that instead of representing and putting over UFC, Nickal foolishly challenged Logan Paul:

"I’d fire this guy on the spot for this. He gets a UFC contract and cuts a promo to face a celebrity boxer in WWE. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you," tweeted the veteran.

In another tweet, Storm explained Bo Nickal's actions through a wrestling analogy. He tweeted that it was like a performer winning Tough Enough and then challenging an IMPACT Wrestling star for a match in AEW.

"Imagine winning Tough Enough and then challenging an Impact wrestler to a match in AEW. Nothing like putting over the company that is paying you," Lance tweeted.

Fans had mixed reactions to WWE veteran Lance Storm's tweet

Storm's tweet divided fans, with many coming to Bo Nickal's defense. A few users pointed out that since UFC contracts don't pay much, it's understandable why Nickal would be interested in wrestling with the global juggernaut.

Peter Nelson @PeteHausen @LanceStorm "feeds you" I mean from what we hear, he probably needs the WWE money to make enough money to live comfortably. Or have I missed something, and has Dana started paying the fighters better? @LanceStorm "feeds you" I mean from what we hear, he probably needs the WWE money to make enough money to live comfortably. Or have I missed something, and has Dana started paying the fighters better?

General Kanye_Trump. (Space Force)💎 @Barack_McBush @LanceStorm The UFC contract is a joke and he'll have to worry about actually eating if that is his sole income. @LanceStorm The UFC contract is a joke and he'll have to worry about actually eating if that is his sole income.

Greck The Third @captnabdelkader @LanceStorm The hand that feeds him one of the worst employee revenue splits in sports? He should go get his money. @LanceStorm The hand that feeds him one of the worst employee revenue splits in sports? He should go get his money.

On the other hand, a user wrote that the issue was too "minuscule" to get Bo Nickal fired from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Romano @_TRomano718 @LanceStorm Lance I love ya but the skill set on Bo is just way too good to fire over something so minuscule @LanceStorm Lance I love ya but the skill set on Bo is just way too good to fire over something so minuscule

Another fan wrote that Nickal's comments shouldn't create an issue since Dana White doesn't put restrictions on his talents on what to say.

After officially becoming a 'superstar' earlier this year, Logan Paul is currently gearing up for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

Do you see Bo Nickal and Logan Paul coming face-to-face inside the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

