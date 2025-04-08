WWE veteran lashes out at creative for repetitive segments with Rhea Ripley on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the Rhea Ripley segment on RAW. The star had a contract signing with Bianca Belair and IYO SKY.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was irked by last week's match between Rhea and IYO, which ended in a double disqualification. He declared that this issue could be solved only through a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania for the Women's World Championship.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo was irate with the company putting on repetitive segments weekly on TV. He pointed out that WWE dragged the Rhea Ripley storyline for weeks with the same angle and finally added her to make the WrestleMania matchup a Triple Threat. The veteran writer also noted similar issues with Karrion Kross and The Judgment Day.

"They repeat the same exact scenes over and over again. Was this not the third or fourth time we saw Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair in the same exact thing, same exact thing? How many times have we seen Karrion Kross with somebody do this? At least a dozen. How many times have we seen the same exact dialogue in the clubhouse? How many times? It's amazing to me. They just keep repeating stuff over and over again," Russo said. [From 5:28 onwards]

This week on RAW, IYO SKY proved that she wasn't the underdog heading into the match, as she attacked both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair before signing the contract.

It will be interesting to see which of these three stars emerges as the Women's World Champion from WrestleMania 41.

