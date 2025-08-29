WWE veteran lashes out at officials for failing to stop Raja Jackson’s shocking attack on Syko Stu (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long was irate with how the whole Raja Jackson situation was handled. The son of MMA star Rampage Jackson has been in the news over the last week.

Raja Jackson showed up at KnokX Pro Wrestling and launched a violent attack on wrestler Syko Stu. Things got out of hand as Raja got into the ring and planted Stu with a vicious Spinebuster. He then proceeded to mercilessly beat down on the star with several blows to the head. It was later confirmed that the attack was not a work and Syko Stu was hospitalized after the assault.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy claimed that the arena was filled with people who understood the business. He questioned why no one came out to stop Raja Jackson earlier. The WWE Hall of Famer lambasted the authorities for their inaction as the shocking incident unfolded.

"I don't know. Like I said, there's some people there that know how this works. There's some people there that know exactly how this works. So, I don't understand, you know, why did they let it go so long. If the guy hit the guy, you said, 23 times, why wouldn't somebody down there wait before then? You know, I don't understand. How can they sit back there and watch that? They know it's not a work, they know it's a shoot, and you're gonna just let this go on? And then finally, after 23 blows to the head, here you come for the save? I don't get that."

Syko Stu is still hospitalised, recovering from the brutal assault by Raja Jackson. The star is out of danger and his condition is not life-threatening.

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation and is looking into the incident. KnokX Pro has also asked its wrestlers not to talk to the police before consulting them.

