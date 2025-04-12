WWE veteran lists out a major problem with the tag team gauntlet match on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown last night featured a women's tag team gauntlet match to determine Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's opponents at WrestleMania 41. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo listed out a major problem with the match.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship number one contender match featured six teams, with Lyra Valkyria and Bayley coming out on top. The duo will face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the gold at WrestleMania 41. The Gauntlet match also featured some names that have not been seen on TV programming in a while, such as Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler and Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that with less than two weeks to go for WrestleMania 41, there shouldn't be much screen time for the lesser-featured names.

"There is just one more SmackDown before WrestleMania, okay? We have not seen Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in months. Not only that, we haven’t seen [Katana] Chance and [Kayden] Carter in months. We haven’t seen these people on the show literally in months and this is going to be who’s on your show a week before WrestleMania?" [From 44:00 onwards]

While Bayley and Lyra Valkyria recently faced off in a singles match, the duo put aside their differences on SmackDown and eliminated five other teams to become the number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

