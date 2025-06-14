WWE veteran lists his problem with the ongoing feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu (Exclusive)

WWE has been building a slow-burn rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu over the last several months. While the feud picked up pace at Money in the Bank, wrestling veteran Vince Russo noted how the follow-up was not up to the mark.

The Samoan Werewolf finally ended his alliance with Solo Sikoa at WWE's recently concluded premium live event, where he stopped his former leader from winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. Jacob Fatu addressed his actions on SmackDown, where he was confronted by Solo. However, The Street Champ gave his former Enforcer another chance, noting that he will forgive Fatu if the latter says "I love you, Solo" next Friday.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, WWE veteran Vince Russo listed his problem with the ongoing rivalry. He stated that while Solo Sikoa has gotten very good at promos, the abrupt ending to last night's segment, with Jacob seemingly looking clueless, pointed to the Triple H-led creative team's intention to drag the feud out.

"Solo on the mic has gotten very, very, very good. Almost like he's in a movie. He's doing a tremendous job. But I noticed this a lot of times: they don't know how to get out of these in-rings. This in-ring with Fatu, the expression is 'holding his d*ck.' That's how this ended, and the reason they ended it that way is that they wanna stretch it out. They just wanna stretch it out," he said. [From 20:16 onwards]

Tensions between Solo and Jacob started after The Street Champ lost the Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this year. They are likely to end their feud with a singles match in the coming months.

