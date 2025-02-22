  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jade Cargill
  WWE veteran makes insane revealation about Jade Cargill's mystery attacker - "We told you six years ago" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran makes insane revealation about Jade Cargill's mystery attacker - "We told you six years ago" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 22, 2025 07:26 GMT
Jade Cargill was one half of the Women
Jade Cargill was one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the perpetrators behind Jade Cargill's attack. The star was ambushed in the parking lot during the November 22, 2024 edition of SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, General Manager Nick Aldis shared video footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the premises after Jade Cargill was attacked. After seeing this vignette, Bianca Belair and Naomi were convinced that the Judgment Day members had attacked their friend.

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that everybody had already known for ages that Naomi and Bianca Belair would be revealed as the culprits behind the attack on Jade Cargill. He questioned why WWE dragged out the storyline, hoping to throw in the ruse that Liv and Raquel possibly attacked Jade.

"Then again, let's tell everybody. Me and Mac, I think we told you five or six years ago that Naomi and Bianca Belair were responsible [for laying out Jade]. We told you six years ago. Are we still supposed to believe it was Liv Morgan?" [From 15:56 onwards]
This week on SmackDown, Belair and Naomi were getting ready for a match. However, Liv and Raquel attacked the Women's World Champions before the match started.

It will be interesting to see who is revealed as the mastermind behind the attack on Cargill.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit BroDown and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Angana Roy
