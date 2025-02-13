WWE veteran makes massive claim about Gunther following RAW: "There's not enough there"

A major announcement regarding WrestleMania 41 was made this week on RAW when Jey Uso officially chose Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania. He will now defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey at The Grandest Stage of Them All. On the Rosenberg Wrestling podcast, WWE veteran Peter Rosenberg made major claims about The Ring General's gimmick.

"Main Event" Jey Uso has a long history with The Ring General. The YEET master has met him in the ring three times, and each time he has failed to walk out victorious. Peter Rosenberg on the Rosenberg Wrestling podcast talked about how Gunther needs to be all in for this feud before WrestleMania.

"I'm glad Gunther came and beat the hell out of Jey because his character just needs to be all in on being a heel still. It's been living in tweener land for too long, there's not enough there with him." [From 36:54 - 37:07]

The Ring General has continuously proved himself in the ring by delivering great matches while defending his championship. Fans eagerly wait to see the masterclass he will deliver with Jey Uso at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Gunther already beat Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event

At WrestleMania, it wouldn't be the first time The Ring General would step into the ring with The YEET Master. At Saturday Night's Main Event back in January, the two locked horns in an intense match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite Jey's endless efforts, he wasn't able to take the gold home with him.

Gunther defeated Jey in a great match, thus successfully defending his championship. It was after this match that Jey announced his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, and he eventually won.

Fans are excited to see the two wrestlers share the ring again. They are eager to find out if Jey can finally beat his greatest opponent or if The Ring General will reign supreme at WrestleMania 41.

