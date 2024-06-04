  • home icon
  WWE veteran makes his pick for the best heel in the company after RAW (Exclusive)

WWE veteran makes his pick for the best heel in the company after RAW (Exclusive)

By Rakendu Raghav
Modified Jun 04, 2024 12:38 GMT
WWE RAW aired from Hershey, Pa this week
WWE RAW was a star-studded show this week [Image source: WWE's corporate website and YouTube channel]

This week, WWE aired an exciting episode of Monday Night RAW from Hershey, PA. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest locked horns with Rey Mysterio in the main event of the show. While reviewing the program, former head writer Vince Russo was asked to pick the best heel in the company.

After interferences from The Judgment Day and the LWO, The Archer of Infamy picked up a win against Rey Mysterio. Following the contest, Damian Priest's upcoming challenger, Drew McIntyre, took him out with a Future Shock DDT. However, Priest ended the night on top after Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh distracted McIntyre.

The Judgment Day's distraction allowed Priest to recover from the DDT and deliver a Chokeslam to McIntyre.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said Drew McIntyre was the best heel in WWE today.

"Best heel in the company right now in the company is probably (...) I'd say, Drew." (14:11 - 14:19)

The WWE veteran added that Chad Gable was recently receiving significant heat from the audience for his remarkable work as a villain.

You can check out the full episode below.

It'll be interesting to see whether Gable and McIntyre can use their momentum to become champions at Clash at the Castle. The premium live event will take place on June 15, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland.

