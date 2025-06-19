  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Maryse
  • WWE veteran Maryse shares rare personal update

WWE veteran Maryse shares rare personal update

By JP David
Published Jun 19, 2025 10:20 GMT
Maryse is a former WWE Divas Champion. (Photo: WWE.com)
Maryse is a former WWE Divas Champion (Photo via: WWE.com)

Maryse, the former WWE Superstar and wife of The Miz, recently shared a big personal update on social media. While The Miz is expected to have a huge gig outside of the company, the two-time Divas Champion is making progress in her own project.

Ad

The Miz is set to host the reboot of American Gladiators on Prime Video and will be working with former WWE stars and current AEW stars. Maryse, on the other hand, seems busy with their new house in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the former model shared an update on the before and after of their soon-to-be-built mansion. It went from just plain white walls and ceilings to an elegant marble interior design. She instead shared a story of the progress.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's Maryse's Instagram story:

Ad
"From bricks to bare bones 🧱➡️🎨 Slide 2 says it all, she’s getting primed for greatness. Swipe to see the ‘before’ and stay tuned for the glow-up ✨ #HouseReno #BeforeAndAfter #Progress #MaisonMarMiz," Maryse wrote in the now-deleted IG post.

The Mizanin family seems to be moving regularly, with stops in cities such as Cleveland, Austin, Los Angeles, and now Las Vegas.

Ad

Maryse misses being part of WWE

Speaking to People Magazine back in January, Maryse opened up about being a full-time mother to two daughters, Monroe Sky and Madison Jade. She misses being a WWE Superstar, but her priority is raising Monroe and Madison while their father makes a living with the biggest wrestling company in the world.

"As much as we love what we do, the kids are now priority and number one. So we have to prioritize them in every single aspect. … Especially as a woman, it's difficult with two kids. I can't travel the way [I used to] ... And then I don't want to. I want to be there for my kids. And that's what makes me happy. I want to go to bed at night and know that I'm in the same house as my kids, so as much as I love the business, I miss it, I choose my kids."
Ad
youtube-cover

The Miz, on the other hand, explained that becoming a father changed his perspective as a WWE Superstar, with balancing family and work as the priority.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications