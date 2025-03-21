WWE veteran mentions another accolade John Cena could achieve after massive heel turn (Exclusive)

John Cena is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and he's already regarded as a legend. However, there's something else that he could go down in history for, according to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

The entire world was talking about The Cenation Leader's heel turn at Elimination Chamber, which featured The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Travis Scott. He was a babyface for a little over two decades in WWE, and he's undoubtedly on the list of best faces in wrestling history.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Dutch Mantell was asked whether he thought John Cena was trying to adjust to his new character during his SmackDown promo. Mantell said he could see Cena going down in history as one of the best heels WWE has ever had.

"No, I think he's comfortable being that because I was watching it, and I'm watching the [Elimination Chamber] match, and that was really the last thing I thought of is that John Cena is going to [turn heel], because I was thinking, oh, it's Cody, and it's going to be Cena," Mantell cotinued. "Well, I know who's going to win that. But then when they did the switch, I said, oh, now we've got a whole different ball game, whole different lineup. And I think he's going to be one of the best heels they've had." [4:50-5:27]

John Cena is retiring at the end of the year. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll remain a heel or revert to a babyface.

