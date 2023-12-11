WWE veteran was in the middle of shopping when terrifying tornado touched down

A WWE veteran recently described her experience when a terrifying tornado touched down while she was in the middle of shopping.

Mickie James started her WWE career in 2005 when she played the role of Trish Stratus' biggest fan. She went on to have a legendary run with the company and even became the Women's Champion. After her departure from the company in 2010, she enjoyed an impressive resurgence in IMPACT Wrestling.

In recent years, she has made sporadic appearances for WWE and even entered the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match while she was the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

Recently, Mickie James took to social media to detail her experience when a tornado touched down in her town.

"I was in Madison Christmas shopping when this touched down. It pushed my truck across the road. The sky turn black within seconds. I had to pull in & run into @kroger with D until it was over. I’ve never been so terrified. Also thank you to the staff at Madison Kroger."

Check out her tweet here:

WWE veteran Mickie James recently lashed out at wrestling fans

During a recent episode of SmackDown, WWE on Fox's Twitter account shared a picture of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits and referred to them as "Dem Boyz," a term which was used to describe The Briscoe Brothers in ROH for many years. This resulted in Mark Briscoe lashing out over the incident.

Following Mark's comments, Mickie James posted an image of the Briscoe Brothers on social media and received a lot of hate for it from fans. The former Women's Champion then posted a message to the hateful fans who lashed out at her.

"The comments alone remind me how comfortable people are being disrespected, & disrespecting others, all for a fake like on a soulless app. I’m aware it’s a tweet. I’m aware “the boys” also, my friends, didn’t post it. I’m aware a brother & friend is still grieving. You should too," she posted.

Check out her tweet here:

Tornadoes can be quite scary and dangerous, and we are glad that Mickie James managed to remain unharmed during the incident.

What do you make of Mickie James' experience during the tornado? Sound off in the comments section.

