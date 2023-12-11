Mickie James unleashes rant at the wrestling world following recent controversy

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James has shared a rant following a recent controversy in the world of professional wrestling.

Mickie James is a former superstar who was released from the company in 2020. She infamously had her belongings sent to her in a trash bag and received a public apology from Stephanie McMahon after the incident.

During Friday's episode of SmackDown, WWE on Fox shared an image of The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley and referred to them as "Dem Boyz." The catchphrase was often used to describe The Briscoe Brothers tag team, and Mark Briscoe took offense to the WWE on Fox account using it to describe Lashley and The Street Profits. Jay Briscoe tragically passed away at 38 years old in a car accident in January.

Mickie James shared an image of The Briscoe Brothers on social media after Mark Briscoe's comments earlier today and received a ton of backlash from angry wrestling fans. She took to social media once again to send a message to the hateful fans and noted that she is aware that Mark Briscoe is grieving.

"The comments alone remind me how comfortable people are being disrespected, & disrespecting others, all for a fake like on a soulless app. I’m aware it’s a tweet. I’m aware “the boys” also, my friends, didn’t post it. I’m aware a brother & friend is still grieving. You should too," she posted.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Naomi (Trinity) on having a match with Mickie James

Former WWE Superstar Naomi, now known as Trinity in IMPACT Wrestling, recently shared that it is her dream match to face Mickie James.

The two stars got the opportunity to clash on October 21 at Bound of Glory 2023. Trinity picked up the victory to retain the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship at the event.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview in September, the former WWE Superstar noted that it would be a dream to face Mickie James in a match:

"The one person I look forward to being in the ring with is Mickie [James]. We never really got to...we've touched and been in the ring in WWE but never an angle or a real feud or anything like that." [From 07:20 - 07:38]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The veteran has not competed in a match since her loss to Trinity at Bound for Glory in October. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling now that her husband, Nick Aldis, is the new GM of SmackDown.

Would you like to see Mickie James return to the promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.